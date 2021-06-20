Abu Jinapor violates coronavirus protocols

Samuel Abu Jinapor in the midst of his constituents

The Member of Parliament for Damango, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has returned to his constituency and has been sighted fraternizing with his constituents without regard for Covid protocols.

In photos shared on his social media handles, the Member of Parliament is seen fraternizing with his constituent; something that is hardly done by most Members of Parliament in this country.



The Member of Parliament is seen engaging in social activities, he engaged in conversations with his people.



From the photos displayed on social media, it was obvious that he is in touch with the grassroots in his constituency.



However, there is a blatant disregard for all the COVID-19 protocols. Apart from avoiding social distancing, just the Policeman who is his bodyguard is the only person who was wearing his face mask.

It comes as a shock to many that a Minister of his stature will ignore COVID-19 protocols.



This comes after the blatant disregard for COVID-19 protocols at the funeral of the late Sir John. There have been calls for the prosecution of organizers of the funeral that saw many going against laws made by the government to curb the spread of the deadly disease.







