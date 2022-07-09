0
Abuakwa North MCE wishes All Muslims Happy Eid al Adha

Bodinga Eid Wishes Akyem Abuakwa North MCE, Alhaji Umar Babs Bodinga

Sat, 9 Jul 2022 Source: Nana Boateng Kakape

Akyem Abuakwa North Municipal Chief Executive Alhaji Umar Babs Bodinga popularly called the Field Marshal has sent his warmest wishes to the people of Abuakwa North and all Muslims around the world, who are celebrating the special day of Eid-al-Adha.

Alhaji Bodinga said, "we are reminded of the honour and commitment of the prophet Ibrahim who was willing to sacrifice his son out of obedience to Allah the Almighty. It is this spirit that Muslims will slaughter animals and share the meat with neighbours, the less fortunate and those in need. This act is a testament to the commitment, love, and shared nationhood of the people of Abuakwa North and Ghana.

As we celebrate this happy occasion, let us also keep in our thought and pray for our country as the president of the land, the commander in chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is confidently striving to build a better, brighter, and safer Ghana.

We also pray for the safe return of our brothers and sisters from Ghana who travelled to Mecca for the remarkable Hajj journey of spiritual renewal.

Again, I wish all Muslims a happy Eid al Adha Mubarak, may Allah give us all prosperity and success, he said.

