Abuakwa North to get 80 bed capacity hospital at Osiem from Ministry of Health

Abuakwa north municipal assembly lead by Hon. Municipal Chief executive Alhaji Bodinga

The Abuakwa north municipal assembly lead by the Hon. Municipal Chief executive Alhaji Bodinga received delegations from the ministry of health and construction company makiber to inspect a 36 acre land donated by the Osiemhene Osabariba Agyei Mireku ll for the construction of an 80 bed hospital.

Akyem Osiem in the Abuakwa north municipality of the eastern region has been selected among five other towns in Ghana by the government to get special hospitals.



The contract which was signed between Makiber, S.A and the ministry of health will see construction of 80 bed hospitals at Osiem, Assin Kuhyea and Kutre, 40 bed hospital at Dormaa Akwamu and upgrade the Wamfie polyclinic to a 60 bed hospital.



At a short ceremony organized by the municipal assembly, Hon. Alhaji Bodinga welcomed the delegations and also thank President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving Abuakwa north such a hospital and also thank Nana Osiemhene for donating his land for the hospital which will serve other adjoining municipalities and even more. Hon Alhaji Bodinga pledged the support of the assembly to the contractor and urged him to employ locals who will work with him.



The programs directed at the ministry of health urged the assembly, Osiemhene and the locals to support contractor to build the hospital.

The chief of Osiem Osabariba Agyei Mireku ll also thank H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving Osiem such a great hospital and also urged the contractor to bring in more locals to help in the building of the hospital.



The construction which will begin in August 2022 is supposed to be completed in about 36 months time.



Present at the ceremony was Hon. MCE Alhaji Bodinga-Abuakwa north, MCE for Kwaebibirem municipal Hon. Antwi Bosiako, Nana Osiemhene and entourage, officials from ministry of health, officials/engineers from Makiber construction, Mr. Kofi Obeng Mensah, staff of Abuakwa north municipal assembly, etc.