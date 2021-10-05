Abuakwa South Assembly confirms Akosua Asabea Annoh as MCE

Akosua Asabea Annoh delivers her victiry speech

Assembly Members in the Abuakwa South Municipality, have confirmed Akosua Asabea Annoh as its Chief Executive. All 35 members voted YES, representing 100%.

She expressed gratitude to the President and Assembly Members for the confidence reposed in her and pledged to work towards the development of the Municipality.



The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong hoped for a successful confirmation of the remaining nominees later in the week.



“Yesterday’s confirmation of the DCE for Archaise, Richmond Amponsah Agyabeng after being rejected last Monday, brings the total confirmed nominees in the region so far to 21.’’

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea said he will form a healthy partnership with the newly elected MCE for the growth of the Municipality.



He advised Madam Annoh to take criticisms in good faith and consult with stakeholders when the need arises.



He expressed gratitude to the Assembly Members for confirming the President’s nominee for the Municipality.