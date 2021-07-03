Abuga Pele receives presidential pardon on grounds of ill health

Abuga Pele is a former MP for Chiana/Paga

• The president has pardoned Abuga Pele

• The former MP was serving a six-year term for causing financial loss to the state



• Last month, he was taken ill and had to be admitted at the hospital



The former Member of Parliament for Chiana/Paga, Abuga Pele, has received a presidential pardon.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo granted the presidential pardon to him on grounds of ill-health, reports 3news.com.

It is reported that last month, Abuga Pele was taken ill at the Nsawam Maximum Security Prison, from where he was transferred to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.



He was admitted at the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the hospital but has since been discharged, the report said.



Abuga Pele, who was an MP for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was sentenced to a six-year imprisonment by an Accra High Court in 2018.



The court found him guilty of causing financial loss to the state while serving as the National Coordinator of the defunct Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA).