The three babies

Source: GNA

Three babies, two females and a male, were delivered at the Abura Dunkwa District Hospital on Christmas Day.

Dr Takyi Duayedin, the Medical Director of the Hospital, told the Ghana News Agency that the deliveries were from 2200 hours Christmas eve to 0100 hours on Christmas day.



Two were through caesarian section and one through spontaneous vaginal delivery.

“The mothers and their babies are all in good health,” he said.