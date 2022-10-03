0
Menu
News

Abura Tetsi: Chief, elders donate educational materials to children

WhatsApp Image 2022 10 02 At 10.41.36 AM 1.jpeg Some of the children display the materials they got

Mon, 3 Oct 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Paramount Chief of Abura Tetsi, Nana Okogyeaman Oprepeh X, with the assistance of his elder counselors and the town development committee, has distributed educational materials such as exercise books, pencils, pens, erasers, and so on to the lovely children of Abura Tetsi.

The Paramount Chief of Abura Tetsi, Nana Okogyeaman Oprepeh X, with the assistance of his elder counselors and the town development committee, has distributed educational materials such as exercise books, pencils, pens, erasers, and so on to the lovely children of Abura Tetsi. The move will afford children in the area to have easy access to educational materials to boost their knowledge.

Source: atinkaonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
Related Articles: