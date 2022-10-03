Abura Tetsi: Chief, elders donate educational materials to children

Mon, 3 Oct 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com
The Paramount Chief of Abura Tetsi, Nana Okogyeaman Oprepeh X, with the assistance of his elder counselors and the town development committee, has distributed educational materials such as exercise books, pencils, pens, erasers, and so on to the lovely children of Abura Tetsi. The move will afford children in the area to have easy access to educational materials to boost their knowledge.
