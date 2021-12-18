Abusco old students back suspension of 'Above The Law' students

Over 40 students suspended from ABUSCO for breaking school rules

Old Students of Abuakwa State College(ABUSCO) have backed the school’s decision to sack recalcitrant students from the school to ensure sanity.

Reports in sections of the media Friday indicated that some “Above The Law” students had been given the sack by the school after they were made to face the Disciplinary Committee.



Reports indicated that these students were first-year students who engaged in activities that contravened the rules and regulations of the esteemed school.



Among other things, they were accused of not attending preps and pelting stones at teachers who forced them out of their dormitories for preps.

In a statement, Old Students of the School say they support the decision to indefinitely suspend the students who contravene the laws.



The Association believes that it’s time for stakeholders in the education sector to stand behind the school to discipline Ghana’s Education sector.



The statement called on parents of the students involved to be cautious and use the right means to seek redress and not abuse teachers and the headmaster of the school like they were seen in videos doing.