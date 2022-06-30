Abuse of the phrase ‘Order from above’ cause of police brutalities on demonstrators – Security expert

Security Analyst, Adib Saani

A foreign policy and security analyst has blamed the police administration for its incessant use of the phrase ‘Order from above’ command as the cause of the brutalities against protesters over economic hardships in the country.

According to the expert, the police doing things with recourse to “order from above command” has not been helpful in the management of such situations



Adib Saani is of the view that the nasty situation that occurred on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the convergence point for the Arise Ghana demonstration at Obra Spot in the Greater Accra Region over some economic hardships in the country would not have arisen if the police were measured in their use of the phrase.



He argued that the police administration seems to be teleguided by some political hands in the government.



“I have always held the suspicion that some politicians at the top use the phrase through the police to intimidate ordinary people because many of these orders come from different quarters and sometimes not directly from the Inspector General of Police…there’s always a third force when the phrase is used by the police during these times,” he said.



Mr. Saani was reacting to the clash between the Police and Arise Ghana demonstrators in an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

“I was at the convergence point as a Ghanaian and not as a politician, I can attest to it that it was the police use of the phrase that led to the mayhem,” he said.



“I have always had problems with the use of this phrase because the police must be seen to be making compromises in the interest of the state but the use of this phrase always leads the police to throw their professionalism away,” he noted.



