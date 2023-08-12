Abuse of ‘wee’ and other drugs increasing in Ejura – MP

Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyedumase Constituency, Mohammed Bawa Braima

Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyedumase Constituency, Mohammed Bawa Braima, has expressed concern about drug abuse among the youth in the area.

The lawmaker lamented that wee smoking and other hard drug use are becoming common in Ejura.



He expressed his concerns after touring some centres for the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in his constituency.



“As parents, we have a responsibility to cater for our children. We do not have to abandon them. We have to be there for them all the time. We cannot send them to school and abandon them. We have a responsibility to provide them with the care they need to be responsible adults.

The rate of abuse of marijuana and hard drugs is alarming. It will not benefit our children. These things are caused by negative influences, and as parents, we have to protect our children.”



“Some of the young people are abusing drugs,” he continued, “and I am concerned.” That is why I am pleading with parents to be patient and care for their children. When I have the opportunity to speak about these topics, I emphasise the need for us to speak out against drug use. It will devastate and ruin our society, and as parents, we must advise our children to avoid narcotics.”