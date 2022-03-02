Academic Work begins at UDS with some student concerns

A UDS student speaking with the GBC news team

Following the suspension of the six-week strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Academic work at the Tamale campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has started in earnest.

GBC New’s Correspondent Murtala Issah went to the campus on February 28, 2022, and reports that lectures have resumed with students expressing excitement about the development.



