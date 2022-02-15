Accept E-Levy to help propel economic growth — Bono Minister advocates  

Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister

Source: GNA

The Electronic Transactions tax (E-Levy) will help to generate more revenue to spur the country’ socio-economic growth, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has said.

She therefore called for Ghanaians to accept the tax to enable the government to generate adequate revenue to fund development projects and make things better for everybody.



Mad. Owusu-Banahene was speaking at the third edition of the ‘Ahava’s Conference’ of the Kuotokrom Calvary Baptist Church in the Sunyani Municipality.



“My Success Story” was the theme chosen for the conference which was attended by mostly students in tertiary institutions.



It created the platform for people who have been successful in life to share their life experiences and to inspire the youth.



Madam Owusu-Banahene said the country could not continue borrowing and to depend on donors to undertake major infrastructure projects.

It was through taxation that the government could raise money to build roads, provide education and health infrastructure, pay public sector workers, and to carry out other vital social services.



The Regional Minister asked the youth to be patient, set goals for themselves and persevere, saying perseverance, hard work, discipline and being God-fearing were the only way they could grow to become responsible adults.



She talked them out of promiscuity, unruly behaviour, unhealthy lifestyle and cutting corners, saying there were no short-cuts to success.



The Reverend John Asare, the Pastor of the Church said aside from physical development, it was the responsibility of the church to facilitate the spiritual growth of the youth to enable them to become useful to themselves and society.



He said since it started the conference three-years ago, the Church had impacted and inspired many young people in the area to engage in employable skill training.