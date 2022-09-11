0
Accept calls from CSOs to surcharge individuals cited in your report - A-G told

Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu New Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu

Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Joseph Whittal, Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has supported the citizen coalition’s request that the Auditor-General surcharge individuals and institutions named in its latest report.

He was speaking to the media shortly after swearing in a six-member audit committee.

Mr. Whittal stated that the Auditor-General must listen to Ghanaians.

“It is not enough to enable citizens through civil society and others to go to the street for you to perform your duty,” he said.

“It is not about reporting, it is about actual recoveries. Ghanaians want surcharges, and he should listen to the voice of Ghanaians,” Mr. Whital stated.

