Accept the President's decision – Stephen Ntim appeals to NPP members on MDDCEs appointment

Stephen Ayensu Ntim, a former National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party has urged the party’s hierarchy to welcome President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s choice for Chief Executives for the various District, Municipal and Metropolitan assemblies in the country.



The vetting process for the CEOs of the MMDCES has been held with the president all-cleared to announce the persons for the various MMDAS.



It is expected that President Akufo-Addo will in the coming days make the announcement and Stephen Ayensu is calling for calm.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, Ayensu Ntim said the president like every member of the New Patriotic Party holds the party’s interest in high esteem and will appoint people whose work will illuminate the NPP.

He cautioned that the announcement could create divisions, hence the need for the party members to brace themselves for disappointment and focus on advancing the party agenda which is tied to the national agenda.



“As we all wait patiently for President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to name his Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives of all the MMDAs across the country, it is important for party members, and supporters of the various aspirants, to exercise circumspection and restraint when the list comes out.



“To those who may lose out now, know that the President can appoint one person at a time to man an assembly. If today you are not mentioned, do not see it as the end of the world or your political career. Just accept it, support the confirmation of the victor and together, help him or her to succeed for the greater good of the party in particular and the country in general.



“ It is painful, no doubt, when you lose out in such instances after investing your time, energies and resources in the party but failing to win this position, take consolation in the fact that others have also made similar sacrifices for the party but are yet to be rewarded. They will be rewarded in time and so will you,” he said.



He urged those whose candidates will be approved to be circumspect with their celebrations and not act in ways that will offend other camps.



“Very much often, supporters of victors have the tendency to showcase their joy and overdo it. This has the potential to get supporters of the aspirants who weren’t successful angry.

He emphasized on the need for unity in the party and a focus on helping President Akufo-Addo deliver a successful second term.



“I entreat everybody to accept the decision of the President when the list comes out. It is for the good of the party as well as the country.



“Let’s strive to build a better party and that starts with accepting the outcomes of the committee’s work as submitted to the President for consideration. I believe in the President, I believe in you, let us all believe in the party and work towards making it great and strong,” he said.