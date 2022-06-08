Acceptance of ex-gratia not mandatory – Edudzie Tamakloe

Legal practitioner, Godwin Edudzie Tamakloe

An Accra-based legal practitioner, Godwin Edudzie Tamakloe has waded into the issue of payment of ex-gratia to persons who serve in government in high capacities.

According to him, the acceptance of an ex-gratia after work is done for the state is not mandatory.



He stressed that a recipient of an ex-gratia has the right to accept or reject the payment.



“It is not mandatory for the recipient to accept ex-gratia,” he argued.



Mr. Tamakloe said this on Accra-based Okay FM in reaction to Togbe Afede’s rejection of the ex-gratia he received after serving on the Council of State between 2017 to 2020.



Mr. Tamakloe who is also an aide to former president John Dramani Mahama explained that it is the reason some Article 71 office holders commit the payment of their allowances and other emoluments to specific projects.



He cited the deduction from the allowances of the appointees under former president Mahama and his National Democratic Congress administration for the construction of some CHP compounds across the country.

“So it is no big issue if a recipient rejects the payment of ex-gratia on a principle he or she believes in,” he stated.



He said this was not a novelty because the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and the Second Lady Samira Bawumia both returned salaries paid to them in 2021.



He noted that it is a matter of right to accept or not and not mandatory.



Togbe Afede XIV returned an amount of GHS365,392.67 paid to him as ex gratia by the state for serving on the Council of State between 2017 and 2020.



The business mogul, in a statement, said he does not think it is appropriate to be paid ex gratia for a part-time job he did for the state for which he received a monthly salary.



“I want to add that my rejection of the payment was consistent with my general abhorrence of the payment of huge ex gratia and other outrageous benefits to people who have, by their own volition, offered to serve our poor country,” he said in a statement