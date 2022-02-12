Accident not Bawumia’s convoy but his advance team of security – Spokesperson

The accident scene

Dr. Gideon Boako, the spokesperson of vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has discounted reports that their convoy got involved in an accident on Friday, February 11.

He has indicated that Dr. Bawumia is safe and even leading a government delegation at the funeral of late Joseph Kofi Adda, the former Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central and Minister of State



“Vice president Dr. Bawumia’s convoy has not been involved in any accident,” he clarified.



“A vehicle in the advance team of security that usually goes ahead of the vice president, unfortunately, got involved in an accident on their way to Tamale some three days ago.

“Vice president Bawumia is currently leading a government delegation to mourn with the family and friends of the late Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda, former MP for Navrongo Central and Minister for Aviation.”



This is to respond to widely circulated news that one person died on the spot while two others were seriously injured when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the main Buipe-Tamale road.



They were members of an advanced team of security for the vice president, who is currently acting as President due to the 10-day trip of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.