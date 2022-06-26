3
Accident on Accra - Kumasi Highway leaves scores injured

Accident.png?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 The accident happened at Juaso-Atwedie area of the Highway

Sun, 26 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Scores of passengers sustained varied degrees of injury when their car veered off the road into a bush on the Accra - Kumasi Highway.

According to a report by myjoyonline.com, the incident involving a sprinter bus happened at the Juaso-Atwedie area of the Highway.

The Kumasi-bound vehicle with registration number AS -650-21 burst tyre which led to the driver losing control and veering into a nearby bush.

Officers of the Motor Traffic Transport Department, MMTD, were called to the scene and they helped rescue passengers who were trapped in the vehicle.

Whiles no fatalities were recorded, injured persons - some in serious condition - were sent to the Juaso Government Hospital for treatment.

The route is one of the busiest highways in the country and is particularly busy on weekends as people travel between the two major capitals for different social events like marriages, funerals etc.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
