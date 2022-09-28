Accident on Tema Motorway tollbooth causes heavy traffic

The bus sits in the middle of the road towards Tema from Accra

There is heavy traffic on the Tema-bound section of the Accra-Tema Motorway due to a car crash which occurred close to the tollbooth.

The accident, as sighted in a video from the scene, involved a long bus with its front side mangled from the impact of the incident.



“If you are heading towards Tema from Accra this morning reconsider your decision. There is an accident close to the tollbooth,” a Twitter user, @GeniusKojo who shared the video cautioned.



The bus, as seen in the video, sits across the middle of the road whiles other vehicles struggle to meander their way out through a space behind the long bus.

If you are heading towards Tema from Accra this morning reconsider your decision. There is an accident close to the tollbooth. pic.twitter.com/uGfCkUWMVo — Mr. Enjoyment (@Geniuskojo) September 28, 2022

GA/SEA