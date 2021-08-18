Account for GH¢636 million spent on Agenda 111 – Minority to Government

The Minority in Parliament is demanding that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government account to Ghanaians a sum of GH¢636 million spent on the government’s Agenda 111 project.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Tuesday, August 17 cut the sod for the commencement of the project which is aimed at enhancing health infrastructure in the country.



Under the project, the government intends to within 18 months complete the construction of 101 District Hospitals, 2 psychiatric hospitals, 6 regional hospitals for the newly created regions, and 1 regional hospital for the Eastern region as well as the redevelopment of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.



According to the minority, the government has already made some expenses that it has not accounted for.



“The Minority in Parliament will like to call on the Akufo-Addo Administration to expeditiously account for a colossal sum of GH¢636 million already utilized on the Agenda 111 projects.



”Although yesterday generally marked the commencement of works on 87 sites out of the 111 envisaged under the Agenda 111 project and should have heralded great celebrations across the length and breadth of the country, the Minority is of the view that government has some explaining to do on how it spent GH¢636 million as detailed in Appendix 4D and 4E of the 2021 mid-year budget review”, a statement signed by Member of Parliament for Juaboso and Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, reads.



The minority has also done what they say is an overview of the Agenda 111 project and are making the following demands;

How the government spent the sum of GH¢600 million on Agenda 111 last year with no work done.







Whether government plans to build health centers and polyclinics looking at the allocations for the various projects or it really plans to do all that it promised under Agenda 111.



Government hands over the coordination and implementation of Agenda 111 to the Ministry of Health.



The government provides a clear outline of the sources of funds and a year-by-year expenditure on Agenda 111 projects.