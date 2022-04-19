Account for your GH¢20,000 Ugandan trip - Ghana School of Law SRC Secretary told

Safo Kwame Oheneba is the current SRC Secretary of the Ghana School of Law

Ghana School of Law has three vice presidents representing its three campuses

Students of Ghana School of Law demand accountability



Tenure of current SRC body of Ghana School of Law to end in 2022



It is emerging that more and more students of the Ghana School of Law want their leaders to account for their stewardships as executives of the Students Representative Council (SRC).



As the tenure of the current student administration comes to an end later this year, pressure has started mounting on the executives to present an account to the students.



Information available to GhanaWeb indicates that some of the students are asking their Secretary, Safo Kwame Oheneba, to account for the expenses he made on his official trip to Uganda.

Sources within the Ghana School of Law expressed the belief that there is no other time to demand accountability from their leaders than now when the school is in the spotlight for some financial improprieties.



On March 14, 2022, the SRC Secretary of the Ghana School of Law, Safo Kwame Oheneba, left for Uganda on an official SRC visit and returned on March 21, 2022.



But almost a month after his return, the students claim he has not accounted for the over GH¢20,000 of the SRC money he was given for the trip.



“The practice is that when you go on an official trip in the name of the SRC, you are supposed to write a report and account for your trip within two weeks.



“Almost a month after his return, a Secretary who is clothed with the duties of writing, has not accounted and we find it worrying,” a source said.

The tenure of the current 7-man SRC executives comes to an end later in 2022, after which an audit would be carried out to pave way for the handing over to new executives who would have been elected by then.



The current executive council of the SRC consists of a president, and three vice presidents, with each representing all three campuses of the school at Makola (Accra), GIMPA, and Kumasi.



The rest are the secretary, organizing secretary and a treasurer.