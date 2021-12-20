Account to Special Prosecutor how you funded Kumasi conference – Mahama Ayariga to NPP

Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central

NPP holds successful conference in Kumasi

NPP considering 38 recommendations



Ayariga calls for a probe into funding of conference



Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, has tasked the governing New Patriotic Party to account to the Special Prosecutor how it funded its 2021 Conference in Kumasi.



Mahama Ayariga on GHOne on Monday, December 20, 2021, urged the office of the Special Prosecutor to be interested in how the conference was funded.



He noted that it is one way of tackling corruption as persons who finance these programs tend to explore ways of recouping their investment from the public purse.

“The NPP should give to the Special Prosecutor how they financed the conference on Sunday. When political activities are financed by individuals or groups, in a sense, they along the line will find a way of recouping their investment and if you don’t track these activities, you’ll cannot successfully fight corruption and abuse of the public funds,” he said.



The NPP on Sunday, December 19, 2021 held its conference in Kumasi amid pomp and pageantry.



The event brought together over 6000 members of the party, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



In his speech, President Akufo-Addo called on the party’s hierarchy to remain united and supported the party.



“I want to be able on the 7th of January 2025 to go to Black Stars Square in Accra and hand over the baton of government to the NPP presidential candidate,” Akufo-Addo stated.

He added, “We want to break the 8 not just for ourselves but for Ghana because we know the zigzag, NPP comes to clean for them to be polluted, this is not the way progress will be brought to our country.



“We need a secure period in office to make that irreversible change in the fortunes of our nation and we are capable of doing it. We will get a candidate that will unify our party and all of us will campaign to make that candidate the next president of the Republic,” the President stated.



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia made similar appeals and reiterated why he believes the NPP will win the 2024 elections.



“Our party was built on patriotism, sacrifices, strategic thinking, and accomplishments. The founding fathers have handed to us a great tradition, and we have a charge to continue with this great legacy.”