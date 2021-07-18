Accra Catholic Diocese ordains seven candidates to priestly service

Seven newly ordained priests

Source: GNA

Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, Accra Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Church, has ordained seven priests to serve the Church in the country and overseas in its 2021 Priestly Ordination service.

The seven newly-ordained priests after going through not less than a ten-year priestly training and discipleship took their vow and oath of service at the Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra.



They formed part of the Divine Word Missionaries (SVD) of the Church, an international Catholic missionary congregation of priests and brothers and includes Marcel Danyo, who has been assigned to Chile; Simon Vire, assigned to D.R. Congo and Charles Ishmael Kporfor to Botswana.



The others include Edward Kwame Gozo, who has been assigned to Argentina; Vincent Aarah-Bapuah, assigned to SVD Ghana-Liberia Province; Norbert Agyei, assigned to St. Charles Lwanga Catholic Church, Abeka-Accra and Isaac Kwame Anim-Addo assigned to Saboba District, Northern Region.



Archbishop Kwofie advised the newly-ordained priests to serve and inspire their members, saying, that was what they had been called to do.



“You are to serve and inspire others, just as Christ did, because that is the main reason of your calling by God,” he said.

He admonished them to put their trust in God always and turn to him in prayers whenever they faced challenges.



The Archbishop, using the Biblical Jeremiah as an example, said God would empower them to do his work, and they should not worry about their limitations.



“God does not call the perfect, but he calls the weak and makes him perfect. So put your trust in him and he will empower you,” he added.



Rev. Isaac Kwame Anim-Addo, on behalf of his ordained colleagues, thank the Church for their call to service.



He promised that they would serve diligently and put to practice the discipleship trainings they had received over the period.