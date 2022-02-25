Accra Circuit Court acquits Mugabe Maase in ‘false publication’ case

Mugabe Maase is host of Inside Politics on Power FM

An Accra Circuit Court has acquitted the General Manager of Power 97.9FM, Mr. Salifu Maase also known as Mugabe Maase in a false publication case.

The Republic in 2019 brought two criminal charges against the then host of Inside Politics on Radio XYZ. He was charged with offensive conduct to breach public peace and publication of false news to cause fear and panic.



The State said the firebrand broadcaster had used offensive words on then Inspector General of Police (IGP) and all police officers in the country on his programme.



He is also said to have stated on the same show on March 8, 2019, that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had planned to harm investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni.

Mugabe’s counsel, Mr. Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, said he, together with his team, “quietly defended him against the charges.”



“We subsequently filed a submission of no case after the prosecution closed their case,” Tamakloe stated. ” This morning, the Circuit Court upheld the submission of no case, acquitted and discharged him of the two charges.”