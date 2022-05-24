Accra Floods: Asenso-Boakye must explain what GH¢ 450 million was used for - Kwame Agbodza

Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye

Agbodza doubts government has spent GH¢ 450m to expand Ghana’s drainage system

If Government has spent GH¢ 450m to improve drainage in the country then the money was poorly spent – MP



Akufo-Addo has invested more than any other govt to improve Ghana's drainage system, Asenso-Boakye



Adaklu MP, Kwame Agbodza, has said that the government must account for the GH¢450 million it said it has used to improve the country’s drainage system as part of efforts to reduce flooding in the country during the rainy season.



According to him, even though the government has spent so much the situation seems to be deteriorating and government can not point out which specific activities it used the monies for, citinewroom.com reports.



The MP (Member of Parliament) suggested that the Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye, might be throwing dust into the public eyes about the money the government has spent to improve Ghana’s drainage system because no significant improvement has been made in the sector.

“The Public Accounts Committee should actually pick up on what he has said to go further to find out where that GH¢ 450 million was spent because if they spent GH¢ 450 million and this is the result, everybody can tell you the money was not spent properly.



“Looking at the budget that was allocated to the Ministry of Works and Housing, I didn’t see any significant money given to them to make any proper intervention. Sadly, the Minister went around doing what everybody ahead of him has done. Ask him how much have you spent. He should just tell us where that GH¢ 450 million has been spent,” he said.



The MP's comments come after Accra was heavily flooded after 7 hours of rainfall between Monday and Tuesday.



The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has said that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has invested more to improve Ghana's drainage system than any other government Ghana has had.



He said that the government of Akufo-Addo has invested GH¢450 million to improve Ghana’s drainage system, adding that the menace of floods was not peculiar to Ghana because advanced countries with all their technology also experienced flooding.

The minister indicated that recent flooding seen in the capital town of Ghana, Accra, was mainly due to human activities and not because of the lack of investment in the sector.



