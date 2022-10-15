Accra: GUTA to shut shops on Wednesday Oct.19 over tax protest

Dr Joseph Obeng, GUTA boss

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has declared its intent to close shops in the Central Business Districts (CBDs) of Accra in the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in protest of the rising cost of doing business in the country.

According to GUTA, the rising cost of doing business is pushing many business operators out of business in the Accra metropolis.



The decision by business operators in Accra to shut down their shops is in line with that of their counterparts in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, over rising taxes.



The president of GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng, took to the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Emmanuel Quarshie on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, October 14, 2022, to announce the association’s decision to shut down shops in the Accra metropolis.



He explained that the association will be holding a press conference on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to make a declaration ahead of the compulsory closure of shops in the CDBs.

He said as an association, they will ensure all business operators in the CBDs comply with the directives to shut down shops in protest to the rising cost of doing business.



He noted that the shutdown will serve as notice to the managers of the economy that all is not well with the business community.



He took the opportunity to apologise to Ghanaians for the inconvenience the exercise may cause them.



He noted that this is to save their businesses from total collapse.