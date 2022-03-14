0
Accra-Kumasi road blocked as fuel tanker catches fire on highway

Tanker On Fire Accra Kumasi Highway Security officials have been dispatched to scene

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MTTD Accident Prevention Squad dispatched to Accra-Kumasi Highway

Commuters advised to adhere to directions on Accra-Kumasi Highway

Fire Service reports to accident scene at Nsutam

The Ghana Police Service has issued an alert on a fuel tanker that has caught fire on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The incident according to the alert issued by the police on its official Facebook page occurred at Nsutam near Paradise Rest Stop.

“A loaded fuel tanker has caught fire on the Accra-Kumasi Highway (N6) at Nsutam near Paradise Rest Stop,” the alert said.

Officials of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the police have been dispatched to the location to manage traffic and security.

As part of security and safety measures at scene, the police say the road has been blocked by the Accident Prevention Squad (APS) “Highway from the Osino direction and at Nsutam Custom Barrier.”

“Ghana National Fire Service team are at the scene to manage and douse the fire,” the police added.

Motorists from Accra and Kumasi have therefore been advised to adhere to traffic directions from the police officers dispatched to the scene.

