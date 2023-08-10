Accra-London by road: We’re planning an Accra-Dakar public road trip – Expeditioners

Some members of the team

Wanderlust Ghana, a group of free-spirited individuals who enjoy travelling and adventure, is planning a series of new adventures after successfully completing the 10,000-kilometer Accra-London Road trip.

Kwabena Peprah, the group’s leader, stated in an exclusive interview with Daniel Dadson on Rainbow Radio 92.4Fm in the United Kingdom that this would not be their only travel adventure.



He told the host that they are open to collaborating with state bodies, private companies, and corporations on their next adventure.



‘Accra-London is just one of the things on our bucket list that we want to do,’ he explained. To promote Ghana, there is the Accra-Cape Town Drive, the European Drive, and the Drive Across America. All of these things are on our list.



We are planning an Accra-Dakar rally. A group of people will participate in the Accra-Dakar Rally. We will organise the travellers into groups, and if these partners join, it will be an opportunity for them to promote their businesses, Ghana, and generally create a mutually beneficial situation for all of us.”

He also stated that some companies, including Guinness Ghana Limited, have contacted them.



"And so, Wanderlust Ghana is grateful that some have reached out. We also hope to contact businesses. We received a text from Guinness Ghana inviting us to a meeting to discuss how they could help us promote Ghana and Wanderlust.



"Other brands have contacted us, including African Regent Hotel. Several businesses have reached out to us, which is humbling, and we want to see how we can benefit each other.”