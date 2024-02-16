Accra Mayor applauds J. Stanley Owusu company Limited for expanding fleet to improve waste collection

Accra Major with some officials of J. Stanley Owusu Company Limited

Source: AMA

Accra's Mayor, Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Sackey has commended J. Stanley Owusu Company Limited, an accredited waste management firm, for procuring three new fleet vehicles to enhance service delivery in waste collection, treatment, and disposal and elevate sanitation standards in Accra.

The Mayor commended J. Stanley Owusu Company Limited, on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, when the fleet consisting of two compactors and one roll-on, roll-off trucks were presented at the Accra City Hall



She stated that the addition of vehicles was in line with the President’s vision of transforming Accra into the cleanest city in Africa.



She urged other waste management firms to similarly expand their vehicle fleets to combat monopolies and foster healthy competition and productivity within the sub-metros.



Mayor Sackey emphasized the direct link between sanitation and climate change and admonished residents to refrain from burning waste but rather collaborate with accredited waste companies to recycle waste to ensure the success of AMA's source separation program.



She added that under her leadership, the assembly has introduced some innovative measures such as the Street Sweepers Initiative, the Creating Livelihood Environmentalism in Accra Now (CLEAN) project, and Zero Waste Street among others as part of continuing efforts to achieve a clean city.



The General Manager responsible for Finance and Administration at J Stanley Owusu Company Limited, Joshua Abrako Darko said his entity was positioning itself to deliver quality service.

He disclosed that consignments of new trucks were expected to arrive next year.



He said the presentation was done to inform the AMA about the new trucks, demonstrate competence, and update its record system to ensure transparency.



Mr. Darko outlined plans to establish landfills in all sixteen regions nationwide. He emphasized that J. Stanley Owusu was aware of the operational challenges and diligently procured new fleets to enhance service delivery.



The fleet of vehicles is set to operate within the Okaikoi South Sub-Metropolitan District except for the Bubui Electoral Area.



Present at the ceremony were the Coordinating Director for AMA, Douglas N.K Annoful, Director of Finance Abeiku Amissah, Director of Waste Management Solomon Noi, and Deputy Director for Waste Management, Victor Kotey.