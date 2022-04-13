Accra Mayor honors Director of Projects

CEO of AMA, Elizabeth Sackey with Kelly Larson, Director of Projects at the Bloomberg Philanthropies

Source: Esmond Ahiadekey, Contributor

Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Hon. Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey has met the Director of Projects at the Bloomberg Philanthropies' Kelly Larson, to discuss interventions to improve road safety in Accra.

Kelly Larson is in Accra on a 3-day working visit to engage policymakers on improving safety on the roads to prevent injuries and deaths.



The meeting which was held over the weekend afforded the two the opportunity to meet each other for the first time.



The Mayor of Accra who warmly welcomed the visiting Director expressed the city's appreciation to the Bloomberg Philanthropies for their efforts over the years to reduce road crashes and related injuries and death in Accra.



She affirmed her commitment to collaborating with organisations and other stakeholders to develop interventions to reduce road crashes in the city.



She underscored the need for the introduction of speed reduction measures such as the installation of speed limit

signs and rumble strips in communities with high pedestrian-related activities to help control speeding.



She cited the ongoing road safety enhancement works being carried out on the London Market street at Jamestown as some interventions being undertaken to improve road safety in Accra and was hopeful when completed would help address the issues of speeding on the stretch.



Madam Kelly Larson in her remark reaffirmed BPs commitment to improving lives under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) adding that the new phase of the programme which is expected to run until 2025 aims to save 600,000 lives and prevent up to 22 million injuries in low- and middle-income countries.



She also expressed excitement over the commencement of the road safety enhancement works being undertaken on the London Market street.



She also reassured Bloomberg Philanthropies' commitment to helping selected cities around the world including Accra to reduce road crashes, injuries and fatalities by developing interventions to reduce speed, redesign the street, as well as create awareness of road safety risk factors to save lives.