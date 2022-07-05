Accra Mayor presents noise measuring devices to Metro Health officials

Elizabeth Kwastoe Tawiah Sackey, Accra Mayor

Source: GNA

Madam Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Chief Executive Officer, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has presented three new digital Sound Level Metres (SLMs) to the Public Health Department of the Assembly.

The new UT350 series devices are expected to help in the control of noise pollution in the city.



They have a wide measuring range between 30-130dB, lightweight with a battery life span of 20 hours and are suitable for industrial and environmental sound level measurements.



The Mayor, in presenting the devices, said there was the need to equip the Public Health Officers to control noise in the city because the level of noise had become excessive and unbearable in the city and negatively impacting human health.



She urged the Public Health Officers to strictly enforce the laws without fear or favour to ensure a conducive environment.



The abbreviation for decibels is ‘dB’ which is a measurement of sound wave impact.



Madam Florence Kuukyi, Head of the Public Health Department, who received the items, said, the Ghana Standard Health Protection Requirements for ambient noise control code was GS 1222:2018.

In the AMA (Abatement of Noise) bye-laws, 2017, allowable ambient noise levels for residential areas should be 55 decibels during the day from 6 am to 10 pm and 48dB at night from 10 pm to 6 am.



She said for educational, health, offices and law facilities, acceptable noise level was 55dB during the day and 50dB at night.



In areas with light industries (entertainment, public assembly or worship), Madam Kuukyi, said the sound level must be 65dB during the day and 60dB at night and 75dB for commercial areas during the day and 65dB at night.



"For residential areas with some commercial or light industrial activities, noise levels must not be more than 60 dB day and 55 dB night, whilst for light and heavy industrial areas, noise levels must be 70dB during the day and 60dB at night," she said.



Madam Florence Kuukyi, said that any person who contravened any of the provisions of the AMA bye-law committed an offence liable on summary conviction to a fine, not less than one hundred penalty units and not more than two hundred and fifty penalty units or a term of imprisonment of not less than thirty days and not more than six months or to both.



"And in case of a continuing offence, he or she shall be liable to a fine of not more than one penalty unit for each day that the offence continues,” she said.