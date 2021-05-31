Accra Metropolitan Assembly is not ready for a female Mayor – Dr Quartey

Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey

• President Akufo-Addo is to nominate a Mayor for AMA

• So far, five persons have gone through the vetting process



• But Dr Samuel Quartey is kicking against the nomination of a female as the Mayor



Dr Samuel Quartey, an orthopaedic surgeon, specialising in knee and ankle and also the Ga Akpee Mantse in Philadelphia has bemoaned that, the capital city of Ghana is not yet ready for a female as its mayor of the Metropolitan Assembly.



According to him, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) needs someone with strong hands to be able to support the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey in beautifying the capital city.



“Honestly Accra is not ready for a female Mayor,” Dr Quartey said in an interview with US-based Sinai Mountain radio monitored by GhanaWeb.



He stated that Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey is his niece and he has groomed and supported her for so many years but for now, she cannot handle the cosmopolitan city of Accra as a mayor.

“For a Mayor of a big city of Accra, 5 million people, honestly, that’s why I defer with a lot of people and she will be mad with me...,” Dr Quartey explained.



“Accra needs somebody with strong hands. We brought in Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson, who was working very well and we brought Alfred Oko Vanderpuije and he came and he did the work. It came to a point politics came in and the government told him to stop some of the things he was doing because the people that he was displacing are those that vote for the party,” Dr Quartey noted.



He indicated that, the way things are in Accra, the city needs someone with strong hands “because things are worst now”.



Dr Samuel Quartey, who is also the commissioner for Mayor's Commission for African and Carribian Affairs in Philadelphia throws his weight behind Nathaniel Nii Naate Atswele Agbo Nartey, which some indigenes have described as someone who has a “lion-heart” to help the current Regional Minister to make the cosmopolitan city work again.



He said, no matter the criticism against the current Regional Minister, Ga’s in the diaspora are behind him.



Over 200 persons have been recommended for nomination by President Akufo-Addo to serve as Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives in the Greater Accra Region.

The President's nomination is expected to be approved by not less than two-thirds majority of members of the various assemblies.



Those already nominated have gone through a vetting process.



For the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, five persons are up for consideration to be the Metropolitan Chief Executive.



They are Reginald Niibi Ayi-Bonte, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, Nathaniel Nii Naate Atswele Agbo Nartey, Archibald Amartey Amarteifi and Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey.