Accra New Town Book Binders Association complain about rising cost of materials

Members of the Accra New Town Book Binders Association

The Book Binders Association of Ghana has expressed their worry over the rising cost of materials from their works.

According to the Association, the cedis decline against the dollar is the reason behind the high cost of materials.



They complained that the cost of books and other works related to paper are likely to see a slight increment if the cedis does not appreciate against the dollar.



The price of the bond was 280 cedis for January but now it's 700 cedis. So we plead with the government to reduce stuff so things can be moderate for us.



Speaking to the media during the press conference which was held on Saturday August 14, 2022, Solomon Asare, PRO of the Accra New Town Book Binders Association said the increment of books would have dire consequence on students and parents.

“The paper we used is now very expensive. If maybe the duty at he port is what has made things expensive they should reduce it. We have families to feed so we plead with the government.



“The normal exercise books have shot up from 2 cedis to 5 cedis and parents can’t afford them. The notebooks are now 7 cedis and not 5 cedis anymore. The foolscap notes which used to be 12 cedis are now being sold for 15 cedis, he said.



Frank Adusei who is also a bookbinder at New Town said, “the papers used to be at a fair price but now we’ve been able to speak with the importers but they complain the dollar rates is why they are rising the prices. Our books support the government's Free SHS project.”



Some of the bookbinders also complained that they have had to lay off some workers and are unable to pay their loans due to the economic hardship.