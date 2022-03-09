Accra-Nsawam railway project on track - Railway Ministry

Railways Minister, John Peter Amewu with officials of KEC International

Railways Minister, John Peter Amewu has assured Ghanaians that the Accra-Nsawam railway project is still on course.

According to John Peter Amewu, the sector minister, the project is one of the main priorities of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, therefore, his ministry will do all that it takes to see the implementation of the project.



He further apprised the team that the project shall have a major impact on the socio-economic development of the country.



“The railway project will run through designated stations and the highly urban areas and provide immediate relief to the population by providing an alternate faster mode of transportation,” Amewu stressed.



The Minister was speaking to the Senior Leadership Team from KEC International Limited, India, the contractor assigned to work on this project when they paid a courtesy call on him his constituency Hohoe.



The team briefed the minister about the present status of the project, activities being undertaken by them for implementation of the project.

The team confirmed to the minister that they are in the advanced stage with the lenders for the Financial agreement of the project.



The contract for this line was signed between KEC & GRDA and is yet to commence as certain contract precedents have to be satisfied for the commencement of the project.



KEC International Limited is an India-based company with a global footprint in 100+ countries and has successfully undertaken many EPC projects in Ghana.



The KEC team comprised of Mr Praveen Goyal ( Sr Vice President) Mr Gulzar Miglani (General Manager) Mr Kaushic Khanna ( Country Representative)