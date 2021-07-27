Accra: Police impound 394 motorbikes in recent operation

This was a five-day operation which started on 22nd July and still underway

Periodic police operations to clamp down on criminal activities and prevent crimes usually committed by motorbikes have led to the seizure of 394 motorbikes by the Accra Regional Police command across the region.

The five-day operation which started on 22nd July and still underway is part of police effort to sustain the current security situation in Accra.



Again, this is to sanitize the system by reclaiming stolen motorbikes and compelling recalcitrant riders to regularize /update their documentation in line with Road traffic regulations.



Following directives of the Regional Commander, DCOP/ Afful Boakye Yiadom, to continue the motorbike exercise all divisional commanders began the operation in their various divisions to impound these motorbikes for various offences such as the use of unregistered motorbikes, riding without helmets, use of motorbikes without license or insurance, etc.

Breakdown



Madina division impounded 30 motorbikes, Abokobi\ Ayimensah, 11, Kpeshie, 15, Accra Central, 25, Oyibi / Frafraha 15 and Mamprobi, 34, Dansoman,51, East Legon, 23, Kaneshie, 74, Kotobabi, 21, Adjen kotoku, 15, Pokuase, 33, Nima, 47.



All suspects are being screened by the various Divisions for necessary actions.