Accra Psychiatric Hospital land not for sale – Select Committee

Chairman of Parliament’s Select Committee of Health, Ayew Afriyie

The parcel of land housing Accra Psychiatric Hospital is not for sale, the Chairman of Parliament’s Select Committee of Health has stated.

Dr Ayew Afriyie, who is also a Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore Constituency, however, confirmed that the area will be redeveloped under a public-private partnership (PPP).



He was speaking after the Committee engaged the management of the facility on Friday, March 18.



It comes after media reports suggested that the land on which the facility is situated has been sold to the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the workers readying to be distributed to nearby health facilities.



“The uncertainty in the system as it is now is when the project will start and also who will be downsized,” Dr Ayew Afriyie told journalists after the engagement.

But the Minority has urged caution over the reports, calling for the Health Minister to appear before the Committee or plenary to clarify the issues.



“I believe that at this point in time they couldn’t tell us whether there is anything for sale [but] they showed us the plan for the entire land,” said Kwabena Minta Akandoh, the Ranking Member of the Health Committee.



“But they couldn’t speak to whether or not there is somebody who has expressed interest in buying anything at all.”



For him, all should bid their time “[so we] get the Minister [of Health] whether on the floor of the House or at the Committee level to hear it from the Minister so that it will allay our fears that the place is not for sale.”