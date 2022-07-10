Accra RCC directs advertisers to pull down billboards of NPP national election candidates

Several billboards have been mounted across Accra ahead of the NPP national elections

NPP to hold national elections

NPP directs candidates to pull down billboards



NPP national elections slated for July 15-17



The Greater Accra Regional Security Council has directed outdoor advertisers within the jurisdiction to pulldown all adverts mounted for candidates contesting in the upcoming national executives election of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



According to a notice served to the members of the Advertising Association of Ghana signed by the president, Francis Dadzie, members have up to 24 hours to pulldown all outdoor adverts of the candidates.

The directive according to the notice includes adverts with and without permits.



“The Regional Security Council has directed me to inform all members who have flighted any of the candidates for the NPP National Elections should remove such adverts within the Next 24 hours, failure to do so will compel the council to remove the whole structure whether you have permit or not. This is for your compliance without fail,” portions of the notice said.



Meanwhile, the planning committee of the NPP has asked all candidates to remove all billboards they have mounted in the capital city, where the national executives election will be held between July 15 to 17, 2022.



GA/WH