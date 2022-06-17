Accra-Tema Motorway opened to traffic after completion of repair works

Some of the contractors on site

Roads Minister visit Tema Motorway to inspect works

Ghanaians endure heavy vehicular traffic over repair works



Roads Minister delivers on promise, road opens few minutes past 6



The Ministry of Roads and Highways has opened portions of the Accra-Tema Motorway, closed to traffic on Monday, following the completion of repair works on a dilapidated bridge on the stretch.



The road was opened to motorists at exactly 6:06 am on Friday, June 17, as promised by the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah.

The Ministry through the Ghana Highway Authority undertook emergency repair works on the Lakplakpa River Bridge on the Accra-bound section of the Accra-Tema Motorway.



This led to days of heavy traffic on the motorway, especially during rush hours.



“The Kwame Nkrumah Motorway - N1 has been opened to full traffic at 6:00 am this morning following the completion of repair works on the Lakplakpa bridge along the Tema-Accra bound lane,” the police added.



The completion of the repair has, however, led to an ease in the unusual gridlock that occurred on the stretch over the period.