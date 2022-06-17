0
Accra-Tema Motorway opened to traffic after completion of repair works

Tema Motorway Opened To Traffic.jfif Some of the contractors on site

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Roads Minister visit Tema Motorway to inspect works

Ghanaians endure heavy vehicular traffic over repair works

Roads Minister delivers on promise, road opens few minutes past 6

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has opened portions of the Accra-Tema Motorway, closed to traffic on Monday, following the completion of repair works on a dilapidated bridge on the stretch.

The road was opened to motorists at exactly 6:06 am on Friday, June 17, as promised by the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah.

The Ministry through the Ghana Highway Authority undertook emergency repair works on the Lakplakpa River Bridge on the Accra-bound section of the Accra-Tema Motorway.

This led to days of heavy traffic on the motorway, especially during rush hours.

“The Kwame Nkrumah Motorway - N1 has been opened to full traffic at 6:00 am this morning following the completion of repair works on the Lakplakpa bridge along the Tema-Accra bound lane,” the police added.

The completion of the repair has, however, led to an ease in the unusual gridlock that occurred on the stretch over the period.

