Accra-Tema beach road expansion project: Government pays GH¢3.6m in compensations

Compaction equipment being used on the asphalt overlay of the Accra-Tema Beach Road Project.

The government has paid GH¢3.6 million in compensation to persons affected by phase one of the Accra-Tema Beach Road Expansion Project.

The project contractor, China Ganzu International Corporation for Economic and Technical Cooperation (CGICETC), has revealed that the compensation covered buildings and other structures demolished to make way for the project.



The payments were made in two tranches to 36 individuals who received between GH¢4,160 and GH¢429,100 each.



The first tranche of GH¢2.35 million was paid to 16 property owners, while the second tranche which amounted to GH¢1.31 million was paid to 20 property owners.



The completion of the project, originally scheduled for December this year, has been rescheduled to April 2023.



The Administrator of the project contractor, Tracy Tao, indicated that the delay had come about as a result of some difficulties associated with the relocation of utility lines and the demolition of structures on the construction path.

Those, she said, included the relocation of some electricity and water lines, as well as the removal of some underground tanks of some filling stations along the stretch.



Ms. Tao mentioned that there were still some compensations yet to be paid for the removal of two filling stations along the stretch.



She said the construction firm was waiting for the payments to be made and a clearance permit to have the filling stations removed.



Work in progress



Currently, the single carriageway is taking shape as a dual carriageway.

Ongoing works include the construction of a bridge at the A-Life Junction at Teshie and other auxiliary works.



Majority of the works on the stretch from the Nungua Barrier to the railway crossing near the Tema Port had been done.



A three-tier interchange at the Nungua Barrier is also progressing steadily.



Scope of work



Work on the 16-kilometre project, which starts from the Independence Arch of the Black Star Square in Accra through Osu, La and Teshie to Nungua, is being undertaken by CGICETC, while the second phase of 10.6 kilometres — which spans Nungua to Tema Community Three — is being handled by China Railway

Major Bridge Engineering Group Company Limited (CRMBEGCL).



The scope of work includes a two-way, four-lane urban road; a traffic signal system and related auxiliary works.



The 26.6-km project, which is estimated at $100 million, will serve as a major alternative route to the Accra-Tema Motorway.