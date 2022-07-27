Accra-Tema mortorway project not commencing in September – Agbodza

File Photo

The ranking member for the Road and Transport Committee of Parliament, Governs Kwame Agbodza has said he doubts the Accra- Tema motorway expansion project that will commence in September 2022 as communicated by the Finance Minister.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in the budget review stated that a Pubic Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement for the road infrastructure for the Accra-Tema motorway has been at its procurement stage.



Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Agbodza said, “this government cannot be trusted at all on anything.”



“If we [Parliament] rises, we may return in October. For me, for the government to be able to do open competitive bidding and select a suitable contractor to be able to sign a contract and go to site, they will need to more than September,” the MP explained.



Meanwhile, the Minister also noted that the GIIF, MoRH, the Office of the Attorney-General and the Ministry of Finance have been reviewing the Concession Agreement before then the PPP Committee, Cabinet and the Parliament also have to approve.

Mr. Agbodza continued that after all, the Minority would also inspects the processes, which would lead to the beginning of the project.



“If we are going to borrow the money and do this, Ghanaian contractors must be involved in this, and they must also pay toll workers who they sacked and did not pay them, what was due them before we begin to talk,” the MP noted as an example.



The chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, stated that he has not set his eyes on any agreement on the expansion project.