Accra World Book Capital 2023 to promote creative skills among vulnerable groups

The initiative is geared toward promoting reading and books in the city

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

Vulnerable groups, unemployed youth, persons living with disability and head porters among others are expected to benefit from a project under the auspices of the Accra World Book Capital 2023.

The project seeks to among other things promote creative and employable skills through training programmes and hackathons.



Mrs Ernesticia Lartey Asuinura, Executive Director of the Ghana Book Development Council (GBDC), disclosed this at a meeting with the management of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) as part of the preparatory stages towards the hosting of the title by Accra in 2023 adding that the World Book Capital title would directly impact the lives of about 100,000 marginal groups with high levels of illiteracy including women, youth, migrants, street children and persons with disabilities.



Mrs Ernesticia Lartey Asuinura who was accompanied by some key members of the secretariat disclosed that other projects to be undertaken during the title year were promotional activities in reading among children, the youth and the vulnerable in Accra and across the country, the provision of school and community reading infrastructure as well as the construction of reading and writing complexes with facilities for skills development, and promotion of creative arts in Accra as well as the development of the Book Industry through the promotion of the Florence Agreement and publication of books in Ghanaian languages.



Other projects to be undertaken she added, include the promotion of fundamental human rights, and access to information and books through public education, seminars, capacity-building workshops and advocacy on the right to information with a focus on journalists, law enforcement organisations, justice institutions and civil society organisations as well as the promotion of Arts and Culture through inclusivity.



She assured that activities centred around the title year would be sustained to promote reading and books in the city.

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) pledged the city's support for the initiatives planned for Accra World Book Capital 2023 title year, to empower youth with literacy and employable skills while promoting the rich Ghanaian cultural heritage and the book industry in Ghana.



He urged all stakeholders to support the committee to ensure a successful implementation of the programme during the title year and beyond.



Accra’s bid for the 2023 title was chosen ahead of cities including Budapest (Hungary), Jakarta (Indonesia), Constanta (Romania), and Saint-Marc (Haiti) to become the 23rd city to hold the title, coming after Guadalajara (Mexico) in 2022.



The title is currently held by Tbilisi (Georgia), whose tenure started on 23rd April 2021 and will end on 22nd April 2022.