Accra decides on first female mayor nominee today

The confirmation of the first female Municipal Chief Executive nominee for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) is scheduled to take place later today, Thursday, October 7 2021.



The former Member of Parliament for Okaikoi North Constituency, Elizabeth Tawiah Sackey, would have to secure two-thirds of the votes by the assembly members to be confirmed.



When approved, she will replace Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah who served for 3 years under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's first tenure.

Some government officials are expected to be in attendance including the Greater Accra Regional Minister and others.



Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe on September 17, 2021 officially released the list of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) on the official website of the Information Ministry.



The MMDCEs who are important officials in the country’s governance and decentralization are appointed by the president with not less than two-thirds of the Assembly present and voting their meeting, under Chapter Twenty of the Constitution in Article 243.



When approved, the MMDCEs will provide political and administrative leadership in the next three-and-a-half years.