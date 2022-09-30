Accra filth: 'If he doesn't up his game, I'll give him competition' - Henry Quartey cautions Zoomlion

Greater Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

Greater Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has charged the Chief Executive Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, to improve his services of ensuring the region is clean or else face a tougher competition.

The Minister, in an interview on "Kokrokoo" on Peace FM, expressed his dissatisfaction with the work of Zoomlion.



He resented that the sanitation situation in the capital city has festered to an extent that the city is almost swallowed up by filth.



Henry Quartey disclosed that there is another waste management company whose presentation on how to keep the city clean is well-advanced and has caught his attention.



He recounted that the waste management company, whose name he withheld, has proposed a new technique to resolve the sanitation problem.



He, therefore, cautioned Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong and his company, Zoomlion, to up their game saying "if he jokes, I will give him competition in Accra. I want him to up his game with the issue of waste management and refuse collection in Accra".

"I am sending a caution to Zoomlion. If he doesn't up his game . . . I will give him competition in Accra. He should be told . . . because it's not about the company.



"It's about service to Ghana and I think that that service he should take it serious,"he said.



Henry Quartey continued and pledged that "if he doesn't up his game, so long as I remain Regional Minister - Greater Accra - I will give him competition".



He also cautioned individuals to stop throwing refuse at inappropriate places and into the gutters, especially during rainfalls.