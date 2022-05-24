9
Menu
News

Accra floods: Buildings on waterways to be demolished – Works and Housing Minister

871561122 510998 Francis Asenso-Boakye

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye says government will soon embark on a mass demolishing of buildings mounted on major waterways in the city of Accra to curb the yearly flooding.

He told NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie, in an interview that, the city authorities will be given the ‘red light’ soon for the demolishing exercise.

“No building will be spared if it’s on a waterway,” he noted.

Mr Asenso also said dredging has been going on at the two major drains in Accra, as part of measures to free all choked drains in the city to improve the flow of rainwater and prevent flooding.

He urges residents in Accra to be responsible to end perennial flooding while dredging the capital continuous.

“We must all help so this flooding can stop,” he said.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
There might be a coup in Ghana - Owusu Bempah prophesies
Justice Honyenuga threatens to expunge evidence ‘exonerating’ Opuni, Agongo
Documents, computers destroyed as Lands Commission is flooded
Balotelli scores incredible rabona that has got social media users amazed
Why Georginio Wijnaldum dropped his Ghanaian name
Why Prof. Adei got nicknamed ‘the fool’ during his teenage years
What’s Your Point – Lydia Forson ‘Stings’ Gabby Otchere-Darko
Two Akufo-Addo appointees whose acquired properties have shaken Ghana
A Plus makes damning revelations against Fuse ODG
Officials of Akufo-Addo's govt have already shared Achimota forest lands - Sammy Gyamfi