Accra floods: GNFS deploys officers to rescue persons in distress

The GNFS deployed rescue officers to the various locations following a downpour on Tuesday

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has announced the deployment of its officers to various locations within Accra to offer rescue services to persons in distress.

The GNFS deployed rescue officers to the various locations following a downpour on Tuesday, 5 July 2022 leading to floods in the capital.



In a Facebook post, the GNFS advised “the General Public to be careful in the wake of this Morning's Rains.



“Our Officers men have been deployed to various locations to offer rescue Services to people in Distress.”



It also reminded the public to call its Emergency lines 192/112 or our hotline 0302772446 when in distress.



Some roads in the capital city have been taken over by flood waters.

The roads got submerged following a downpour in the early hours of the day.



Areas affected by the floods include Okponglo, Odawna, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kaneshie, and Mataheko among other places.



The floods took over the roads as motorists and pedestrians struggled to reach their destinations.



At Okponglo near Legon, the area was heavily flooded with vehicles having to wait in traffic for over 20 minutes, ClassFMonline’s Cecil Mensah reported.



Commercial motorbikes popularly called ‘Okada’ riders took advantage of the situation to cash in.