Accra has many communities prone to experiencing flooding - Asenso-Boakye

Source: GNA

Accra is low-lying, and many communities are prone to experience flooding, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister for Works and Housing cautioned on Wednesday, in Parliament.

He, however, indicated that the Ministry of Works and Housing had taken note of the increasing risk of flooding in many parts of Accra.



"Mr. Speaker, over the years, the Ministry of Works and Housing has implemented major drainage projects in many parts of Accra, and indeed other parts of the country to mitigate flooding.



"Under the National Flood Control Programme, three major drainage projects have been completed in Accra, these are the Dome Market (Phase II), Ashiyie, and Gblekpo Drainage Projects. It is worth noting that several other major drainage projects are at various stages of completion in the Greater Accra Region," he said.



Mr. Asenso-Boakye made the remarks when he appeared before Parliament to answer a question by Ms. Dakoa Newman, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South, on when the final phase of the storm drains at Kokompe in the Okaikwei South Constituency would be completed.

He said the completion of the works was prioritised under the ongoing National Flood Control Programme.



"Mr. Speaker, some work was done on the drain in Kokompe about a decade ago. The completion of the works was prioritised under the ongoing National Flood Control Programme. Hence, the Hydrological Services Department was tasked to carry out engineering surveys, designs, and cost estimates," he said.



Mr. Asenso-Boakye added that a contract was subsequently awarded for the works and the contractor is expected to mobilise and take possession of the site within the next few days.



The sector minister assured the Member of Parliament and the House that the ministry would continue to work towards enhancing the resilience of vulnerable communities upon obtaining the necessary financial resources.