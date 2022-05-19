0
Accra receives global cities fund for migrants and refugees

Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey 2 Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The city of Accra has been selected as a recipient of the Global Cities Fund for Migrants and Refugees (GCF), an initiative to respond to the unmet needs of cities as they support migrants, refugees, and internally displaced people (IDPs).

Launched in 2021 at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) by the Mayors Migration Council (MMC) and C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group (C40 Cities) in partnership with the Robert Bosch Stiftung (RBSG), the Inclusive Climate Action (ICA) chapter of the GCF drives financial and technical resources to African cities addressing the needs of migrants and displaced people affected by the climate crisis.

Accra is expected to use the funds to survey migrants working in the city’s informal waste economy and facilitate their access to financial inclusion, healthcare, and childcare while improving the City’s overall waste management practices.

According to the Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, "The Global Cities Fund for Migrants and Refugees will empower us to better understand the experiences of Accra’s migrant communities, especially those in the informal economy displaced by the climate crisis, and mold our services and programs around their needs while making our city more ecologically sustainable.”

