Accused wizard escapes lynching in Savannah Region

Accused wizard at the Damango Hospital

No arrests have been effected by the police

Accused wizard is now in the Damango Hospital



Accused wizard was beaten and tortured for hours, Eyewitness



Issahaku Mahamadu, a 55-year-old man in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, escaped lynching after he was accused of being a wizard.



Issahaku Mahamadu who was reportedly tortured and beaten to a pulp is now receiving treatment at the Damongo hospital, according to a news report by 3news.



The victim, according to eyewitness reports, was attacked at his residence on Sunday morning and was beaten and tortured for hours.

The eyewitnesses said the attackers left the victim after he was unconscious and a good Samaritan rushed him to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.



The Damongo District Police Command is yet to effect an arrest even though the attack of Issahaku Mahamadu has been reported to them, the report added.



The issue of witchcraft has been a national issue for decades. In July 2020, an accused witch Akua Denteh was killed in Salaga in the Northern Region.



Following the lynching of Akua Denteh, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection organised sensitisation programmes in communities in the Northern Region and also started processes to convert so-called witch camps into safe places for persons accused of being witches.