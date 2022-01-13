Achievements in your current roles determine our future – Oppong-Nkrumah to flagbearer aspirants

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has argued that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will succeed at breaking the eight based on how well people interested to lead the party play their roles.

His also contends that the overall performance of the government in its second term will be key to breaking the eight and continuing to govern after Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left the reigns of government.



“The two most important things which will determine who our flagbearer is will be how well this government performs and how well those who are interested function in their roles. If this administration does not perform well, nobody cares about your Presidential ambition because then we are all going down.



So you have to be interested in helping us perform well and you have to handle your portfolio well,” he indicated in an interview on Citi TV.

Oppong Nkrumah noted that the President has had cause to remind persons interested in the flagbearership of the party to remain focus in order to push the party’s agenda for the party’s second term in office.



Although he could not tell whether the President will fire Ministers who do not give off their best due to divided attention, he reiterated the President’s calls for hundred percent commitment to his agenda.