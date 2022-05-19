0
Menu
News

Achimota Forest: Akufo-Addo appointees want to be richer than the government – Charles Owusu

Charles Owusu.png Former Director of Operations for the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Director of Operations for the Forestry Commission Charles Owusu has blamed greed for the sale of parts of the Achimota Forest.

According to him, some government appointees have made it a point to be richer than the government and therefore are engaged in grabbing government properties without any form of conscience.

“It’s sad because individuals are becoming richer than the government. People who are given the opportunity to serve in government take the position as their personal property and do what they want to become rich. It’s just like the Agyapa deal they want to introduce, that’s not the solution,” he said on OKAY FM.

He indicates that claims that the Owoo family are the only beneficiaries of some portions of the land are untrue.

He challenged the sector Minister to publish the names of beneficiaries of the Achimota Forest if he has nothing to hide.

“When we explain now, most people will not understand so I will give you an exclusive. We will make the people of Ghana know what has gone on at the Achimota Forest. If only the owners have come for their land then they should publish the names of people who benefited from the land,” he said.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama left debt repayment buffers unlike ‘collateralizer’ Akufo-Addo – Kofi Bentil
Owoo family not rightful owners of Achimota forest - Osu Traditional Council
My death will be blamed on an anti-armed robbery operation - Barker-Vormawor
What former NDC Ministers are saying about the Achimota forest
Sacked PPA boss clears millions from his ‘frozen’ bank accounts - Reports
John Paintsil's rise to fame with photos of wife and children
Five Ghanaian players who could light up the World Cup
Mother of late Kumawood actor speaks
Mob pounces on customer as 'koko' seller's phone rings in his pocket
How Ashgold president Kwaku Frimpong lost his Lamborghini to betting in 2018
Related Articles: