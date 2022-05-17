Achimota Forest has not been sold – Lands Minister affirms

Samuel Abu Jinapor is the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has shot down reports that the government may be in the process of selling off the Achimota Forest for private development.



According to the minister, the government has not sold off the forest and has no intention to sell the vast forest land off.

“Achimota Forest has NOT and will NOT be sold!!!,” he wrote on his Facebook page.



There has been public uproar on social media following reports that the president, through an Executive Instrument (EI), has declassified the Achimota Forest as a reserve.



According to a document said to have been signed by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, the cessation was granted by the president in March and came into effect on May 1, 2022.



Meanwhile, the ministry is said to be preparing to address matters arising from the cessation and the government’s plans for the Achimota Forest.