5
Menu
News

Achimota Forest has not been sold – Lands Minister affirms

Jinapor SAm Abu.jpeg Samuel Abu Jinapor is the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Achimota Forest declassified, Document

Social media reacts to supposed sale of Achimota Forest

Lands Minister to address press

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has shot down reports that the government may be in the process of selling off the Achimota Forest for private development.

According to the minister, the government has not sold off the forest and has no intention to sell the vast forest land off.

“Achimota Forest has NOT and will NOT be sold!!!,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

There has been public uproar on social media following reports that the president, through an Executive Instrument (EI), has declassified the Achimota Forest as a reserve.

According to a document said to have been signed by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, the cessation was granted by the president in March and came into effect on May 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, the ministry is said to be preparing to address matters arising from the cessation and the government’s plans for the Achimota Forest.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Barker-Vormawor breaks silence on second arrest
Woman rendered cripple for snatching another's husband
Kumawood actor Osei Tutu is dead
Manasseh Azure quizzes over declassification of Achimota Forest
The pain, struggles associated with divorce - Gloria Sarfo shares experience
Adongo reveals how he rejected an ambush meeting with the Finance Minister
Kennedy Agyapong declares intention to contest for NPP flagbearer position
The four lost voices under Akufo-Addo
Over 15 Hearts of Oak players hospitalized as strange disease hits camp
Relocation of Abossey Okai spare parts dealers hit rock